Hard Exercise Works
Boot camp fitness programs
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
661 Maplewood Dr., #18
Jupiter, FL 33458
CEO
Matt Hunt
Initial Investment ⓘ
$136,273 - $466,483
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Hard Exercise Works has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
35.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5