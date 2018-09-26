Jet's Pizza
Pizza, subs, salads, wings, dessert
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
37501 Mound Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
CEO
John Jetts
Initial Investment ⓘ
$457,500 - $651,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
Up to 1%
Jet's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee or area development fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
270 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15