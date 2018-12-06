The Junkluggers
Environmentally friendly junk removal
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
77 Selleck St.
Stamford, CT 06902
CEO
Josh Cohen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$106,050 - $224,825
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $70,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Junkluggers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
Before and after opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2