Keyrenter Property Management
Residential property management
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
79 E. Fort Union Blvd.
Midvale, UT 84047
CEO
Aaron Marshall
Parent Company
Keyrenter Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,140 - $99,395
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Keyrenter Property Management offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Keyrenter Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training/coaching
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1