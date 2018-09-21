Kidz On The Go
About
322 Old Kingston Rd.
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
322 Old Kingston Rd.
New Paltz, NY 12561
CEO
James Packer
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$100,000 - $125,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
6 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $100,000 High - $125,000
Units
+25.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +25.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
