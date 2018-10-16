Kitchen Solvers
Kitchen and bath remodeling and design
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
301 4th St. South
La Crosse, WI 54601
CEO
Zach Nolte
Parent Company
KS La Crosse Investments LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,765 - $90,535
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2