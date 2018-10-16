Bio

Gerald and Betty Baldner founded Kitchen Solvers as a home-based business in 1982 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. In 1984 the Baldners established the first franchise location of Kitchen Solvers in Janesville, Wisc. The company opened its first international franchise in 1999 in Ottawa, Ontario. Kitchen Solvers franchise outlets are now located throughout the United States and Canada. Services include cabinet refacing, new cabinetry, countertops, and storage solutions.