La Quinta
Hotels
Founded
1968
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07030
CEO
Geoff Ballotti
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$452,400 - $11,052,800
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$55,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5% - 5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
La Quinta offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
La Quinta has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
3-4 days
Classroom Training:
4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 25