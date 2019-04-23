The Lash Lounge Franchise LLC
Eyelash extensions, tinting, and threading

The Lash Lounge Franchise LLC
Eyelash extensions, tinting, and threading

About
Founded

2006

Franchising Since

2010 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

2200 Pool Rd., #108
Grapevine, TX 76051

CEO

Dave Keil

Parent Company

The Lash Lounge Franchise LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$178,471 - $495,152

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

The Lash Lounge Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$2,500 off franchise fee or $10,000 off development fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

Up to 98 hours

Classroom Training:

46-102 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 12

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $178,471 High - $495,152
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

Request Free Info

Destination Athlete LLC

See More

Waxing The City

Request Free Info

Amazing Lash Studio

See More

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy

See More

Merle Norman Cosmetics

See More

Lice Clinics of America

Franchise Articles

This Franchise Offers an In-Demand Service and 'Recession-Resistant' Security

This Franchise Offers an In-Demand Service and 'Recession-Resistant' Security

At uBreakiFix, customer service is as important as device repair.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 2 min read
On a Growth Tear, This Franchise Is Adding Franchisees in 'All the Right Places'

On a Growth Tear, This Franchise Is Adding Franchisees in 'All the Right Places'

PuroClean is expanding fast and looking for franchise owners to lead teams to success.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 1 min read
Engen Franchisee, Mzwayi Ndwandwe's Service Station Success

Engen Franchisee, Mzwayi Ndwandwe's Service Station Success

Owning a petrol station is a dream for many South African entrepreneurs. Local Engen franchisee Mzwayi Ndwandwe discusses how he's building a business that matters in his community.
3 min read
How to Find Your Passion (If Your Passion Isn't Your Product!)

How to Find Your Passion (If Your Passion Isn't Your Product!)

Jonathan Barnett launched Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning as a way to support his true passions in life. But he found that supporting his employees is his greatest achievement.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

By joining FastSigns, Nikki Taheri found a new world of support.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 12th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing