Founded
1993
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
301 James Record Rd.
Huntsville, AL 35824
CEO
Dennis Weese
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,336 - $318,980
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $30,000
Ad Royalty Fee
$0.10/lb.
Line-X LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
68 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At training center: 1 week, online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2