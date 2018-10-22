Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
Hawaiian coffee and smoothies
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$76,400 - $569,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,500 - $65,000
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee (20% off in November & December)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
48 hours
Additional Training:
Full & continuous support
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3
