Founded
1967
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
920 Milliken Rd.
Spartanburg, SC 29303
CEO
Steve Willis
Parent Company
Milliken & Company
Initial Investment ⓘ
$113,197 - $154,897
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
milliCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee (large territories only)
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At mentor franchise location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3