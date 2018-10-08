Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes
Burgers, fries, shakes
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
6865 Windcrest Dr., #400
Plano, TX 75024
CEO
Michael Mabry (President & C
Parent Company
Mooyah Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$397,750 - $559,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
134 hours
Classroom Training:
23 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15