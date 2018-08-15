Mr. Appliance LLC
Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Dwyer Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,800 - $139,515
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Mr. Appliance LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8-40 hours
Classroom Training:
77.6 hours
Additional Training:
Four regional meetings per year; annual reunion
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3