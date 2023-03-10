Mr. Appliance
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#135 Ranked #154 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$81K - $159K
Units as of 2022
352 31.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

When it comes to appliance repair in North America, Mr. Appliance may be one of the first companies that comes to mind. The premiere home and commercial appliance repair brand began in 1996 and has since grown to over 290 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Mr. Appliance has polished its franchise system for over two decades, striving to help people achieve true financial independence by giving them a business framework that has proven itself many times. If you’re looking for a new opportunity, or you would like to convert an existing appliance repair business, Mr. Appliance can provide you with expert resources and the support you need to get started.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Appliance Franchise

The appliance service industry is often considered to be fairly stable. You may even see growth during an economic downturn as customers may choose to repair rather than buying a new appliance. Customers need pros to keep their machines in good working condition. With a Mr. Appliance franchise, you may be able to provide them with those pros.

With the Mr. Appliance brand's strength, you may enjoy a successful franchise that seeks to support your local community. Mr. Appliance has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Mr. Appliance may be built for innovation, scalability, and repeat business. If you need financing, the Mr. Appliance franchise team may be ready to help, as it has partnered with third party sources that may help its franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

What Might Make a Mr. Appliance Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Mr. Appliance team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

One possible investment edge of becoming a Mr. Appliance franchisee is that the company is part of the Neighborly® system. Neighborly® is the power behind some of the biggest and most rapidly expanding home service brands in the United States. Mr. Appliance has the advantage of cross-marketing to other Neighborly brands in any given location.

How to Open a Mr. Appliance Franchise

The first step to becoming a Mr. Appliance franchisee is filling out an inquiry form.

Qualified applicants are usually invited to attend a meet the team day at company headquarters in Waco, Texas, where you will be briefed on their operations, marketing strategies, technologies, and more. Take this opportunity to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions to the Mr. Appliance team about their experiences. If you meet the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Mr. Appliance franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

If you decide to open a Mr. Appliance franchise, you'll typically get started on a training program to prepare for opening your business. The company often assigns a coach to guide its franchisees, not only as they get ready to begin operations but throughout their ownership tenure. Will you repair your neighborhood with a Mr. Appliance franchise?

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mr. Appliance

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Ron Shimek, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
352 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Appliance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$53,125
Initial Investment
$80,925 - $158,640
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$85,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mr. Appliance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-40 hours
Classroom Training
77.6 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mr. Appliance? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mr. Appliance landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mr. Appliance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #135 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #154 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #47 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #20 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Home Repairs/Handyman Services in 2021

Best of the Best

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mr. Appliance.

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Screenmobile

Mobile window and door screening
Ranked #142
Learn More

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Ranked #35
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing