Nailed It Franchising LLC
DIY studios
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
139 E. Main St.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
CEO
Shannon Evans
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,000 - $133,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Ongoing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5