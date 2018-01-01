One River School of Art & Design
Art classes and camps for all ages
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
49 N. Dean St.
Englewood, NJ 07631
CEO
Matt Ross
Initial Investment ⓘ
$204,800 - $296,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
One River School of Art & Design has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40+ hours
Classroom Training:
30+ hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 8