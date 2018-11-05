Planet Smoothie
Smoothies and snacks
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Parent Company
Kahala Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$76,150 - $329,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Planet Smoothie offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Planet Smoothie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
3 weeks total
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Martin Sprock opened the first Planet Smoothie store in Atlanta in 1995. Since then, the company has expanded throughout the United States.
Each Planet Smoothie location serves a variety of fruit smoothies, wrap sandwiches (called Round-A-Bouts), soups, vitamins, supplements and low-fat snacks.