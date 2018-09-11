Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
About
Founded

1991

Franchising Since

1994 (24 Years)

Corporate Address

1018 Harding St.
Lafayette, LA 70503

CEO

Don Marks

Parent Company

SystemForward America Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$96,904 - $130,313

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000 - $500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,500 - $15,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Pop-A-Lock Franchise System offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Pop-A-Lock Franchise System has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee; special training program for veteran employees

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

6 hours

Classroom Training:

25 hours

Additional Training:

Tech/employee training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 10

Pop-A-Lock Franchise System is ranked #93 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Pop-A-Lock was started in 1991 by law enforcement agents in Lafayette, Louisiana. Pop-A-Lock franchisees offer commercial, automotive and residential locksmithing, including integrated high-tech security devices and electronic access systems.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $96,904 High - $130,313
Units
+5.1%+27 UNITS (1 Year) +27.5%+121 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, Philippines, South America, Western Europe
