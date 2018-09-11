Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
Mobile locksmith and security services
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
1018 Harding St.
Lafayette, LA 70503
CEO
Don Marks
Parent Company
SystemForward America Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$96,904 - $130,313
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,500 - $15,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Pop-A-Lock Franchise System offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Pop-A-Lock Franchise System has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee; special training program for veteran employees
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
6 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
Tech/employee training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 10