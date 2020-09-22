Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits

About
Founded

1972

Franchising Since

1976 (44 Years)

Corporate Address

5707 Blue Lagoon Dr.
Miami, FL 33126

Leadership

Daniel Gonzalez, Head of Finance & Development

Parent Company

Restaurant Brands International

Ticker Symbol

QSR

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$383,500 - $2,620,800

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$22,500 off franchise fee; reduced royalty fee for first six months

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

120 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

20 - 25

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $383,500 High - $2,620,800
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Canada, Central America, Middle East, Mexico, South America, Europe (Western)

