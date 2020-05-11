PureChem Carpet Care
About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

758 S. Auto Mall Dr., #15
American Fork, UT 84003

Parent Company

KMCT Solutions LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$27,995 - $57,995

Net-worth Requirement

$20,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$20,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$17,995 - $17,995

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$300/mo.

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $27,995 High - $57,995
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

