The dream role for a food-lover and travel enthusiast allows them to visit some of the most stunning destinations in the world while sharing their adventures on social media.

If you've ever dreamed of traveling the globe and getting paid to eat along the way, your perfect job might be just around the corner. Ramada by Wyndham is on the hunt for its next CEO — that is, chief eats officer. This dream role offers food-lovers and travel enthusiasts the opportunity to visit some of the most stunning destinations in the world, all while sharing their adventures on social media.

"Ramada's Chief Eats Officer will get the chance to explore some of the world's most exciting destinations, all while enjoying the familiar hospitality of Ramada hotels at every stop," Stephanie Kendrick, Brand Leader, Ramada by Wyndham, told Entrepreneur. "It's more than just a job — it's about diving into new cultures, tasting unforgettable dishes, and turning those experiences into stories."

Ramada by Wyndham's new chief eats officer will explore Ramada's best global destinations while discovering and recommending local food gems. Ramada's goal is to offer travelers unique dining experiences that add flavor to their stay, and the "CEO" will be vital in curating this must-eat list for future visitors.

To make the role even more appealing, the chief eats officer will receive $15,000 in compensation for their work and up to 21 nights of hotel accommodations at Ramada locations worldwide.

The selected "CEO" will also receive a one-year Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership, offering exclusive perks and benefits to enhance their travel experience.

Do you want to be Ramada's chief eats officer? Here's how you can throw your hat in the ring:

Visit Ramada.com/CEO by October 22 to enter.

Submit an under three-minute video showcasing your passion for food and travel. You can do this via TikTok or by emailing makemeceo@ramada.com.

Founded in 1954, Ramada by Wyndham began franchising in 1990 and has grown to become one of the largest American multinational hotel chains. Owned by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada has more than 800 hotels in over 60 countries.

