Re-Bath LLC
Bathroom remodeling
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
426 N. 44th St., #410
Phoenix, AZ 85008
CEO
Brad Hillier
Parent Company
Home Brands Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$177,400 - $358,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%+
Re-Bath LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Re-Bath LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
88 hours
Additional Training:
Sales training, 2 days; Operations & startup training, 3 days; Installation training: 5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3
(Beginning in 2013, Re-Bath offered multi-unit franchisees the opportunity to consolidate their contiguous territories under a single franchise agreement.)