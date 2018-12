Re-Bath is a bathroom remodeling franchise with locations in more than 100 cities across the US. The parent company's first entry into the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospital sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its franchise opportunity to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, and accessibility and safety solutions. Re-Bath manufactures its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., and also offers products from national brands.

(Beginning in 2013, Re-Bath offered multi-unit franchisees the opportunity to consolidate their contiguous territories under a single franchise agreement.)