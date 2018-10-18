Re-Bath LLC
Bathroom remodeling

About
Founded

1978

Franchising Since

1991 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

426 N. 44th St., #410
Phoenix, AZ 85008

CEO

Brad Hillier

Parent Company

Home Brands Group LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$177,400 - $358,000

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$60,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%+

Financing Options

Re-Bath LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Re-Bath LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

24 hours

Classroom Training:

88 hours

Additional Training:

Sales training, 2 days; Operations & startup training, 3 days; Installation training: 5 days

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Bio
Re-Bath is a bathroom remodeling franchise with locations in more than 100 cities across the US. The parent company's first entry into the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospital sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its franchise opportunity to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, and accessibility and safety solutions. Re-Bath manufactures its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., and also offers products from national brands.

(Beginning in 2013, Re-Bath offered multi-unit franchisees the opportunity to consolidate their contiguous territories under a single franchise agreement.)

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $177,400 High - $358,000
Units
-2.6%-3 UNITS (1 Year) -23.5%-35 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 18th, 2018
