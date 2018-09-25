Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy
Sports camps and programs
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
9425 N. Nevada, #210
Spokane, WA 99218
CEO
Jason Frazier
Parent Company
Skyhawks Sports Academy
Initial Investment ⓘ
$26,250 - $65,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,250 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9-6%
Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
Software training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 7