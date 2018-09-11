Soccer Shots Franchising LLC
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
1020 S. Eisenhower Blvd.
Middletown, PA 17057
CEO
Justin Bredeman
Parent Company
Stronger Youth Brands LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$41,034 - $53,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,500 - $34,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$500/yr.
Soccer Shots Franchising LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
27 hours