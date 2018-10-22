Bio

As a stockbroker-in-training, Jack Ruegsegger started out washing windows on the weekend simply as a way to supplement his income. But in 1999, he decided to focus on window-washing full-time. He recruited his brother Joe to help him, and they named the company Jack & Joe's Window Cleaning Inc. Over the years they continued to grow the business, adding snow-plowing, gutter cleaning and pressure washing to their services. Finally, in 2005, they decided to begin franchising, changing the name of the company to Squeegee Squad.