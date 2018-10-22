Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
7750 Ranchview Ln. N.
Maple Grove, MN 55311
CEO
Jack Ruegsegger
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,975 - $143,450
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$3,000 - $35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $58,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Squeegee Squad offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Squeegee Squad has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
21 hours
Classroom Training:
19 hours