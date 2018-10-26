Squisito Pizza & Pasta
Italian food
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
1919 West St., #202
Annapolis, MD 21401
CEO
Gennaro DiMeo
Parent Company
Squisito Franchise Enterprises
Initial Investment ⓘ
$266,100 - $580,400
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Squisito Pizza & Pasta has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15