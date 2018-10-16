Synergy HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
1757 E. Baseline Rd., Bldg. 6, #124
Gilbert, AZ 85233
CEO
Peter Tourian
Parent Company
Synergy HomeCare Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$37,750 - $155,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,000 - $94,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Synergy HomeCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8-16 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Periodic visits