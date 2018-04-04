Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Hotels
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
CEO
Christopher Nassetta
Parent Company
Hilton
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,839,500 - $83,245,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$5,715,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Additional Training:
Online