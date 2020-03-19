T.T. Cleaning
Residential and commercial cleaning

T.T. Cleaning
Residential and commercial cleaning

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 922353
Peachtree Corners, GA 30010-2353

CEO

Tatiana Thompson

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$37,800 - $55,300

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$15,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

22 hours

Classroom Training:

26 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $37,800 High - $55,300
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Europe (Western)
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.

See More

The Maids

See More

Anago Cleaning Systems

See More

Stratus Building Solutions

See More

Merry Maids

See More

Molly Maid

See More

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

See More

MaidPro

Franchise Articles

How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes

How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes

SpeedPro president and CEO Larry Oberly is haunted by some of his earliest missteps as a manager. But today, that's made him a better boss.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm

What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm

Franchisors and franchisees alike can benefit from a talented PR firm that can get the attention of new customers. Here's how to find a match.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Left Tesla to Open a Tech Repair Franchise

Why This Entrepreneur Left Tesla to Open a Tech Repair Franchise

Minhthe Nguyen used to be an overworked Silicon Valley engineer. Now, as a uBreakiFix franchisee, he's still overworked -- but happier than ever.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
From Laid Off to a Million-Dollar Business

From Laid Off to a Million-Dollar Business

How a passion for travel blossomed into a successful second career.
4 min read
Want To Quickly Grow Your Cannabis Company's Footprint? Consider Franchising

Want To Quickly Grow Your Cannabis Company's Footprint? Consider Franchising

Cannabis and franchising can be a complex marriage because of the federal regulations that handcuff both sectors.
Margaret Jackson | 2 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: March 19th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.