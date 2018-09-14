The Tutoring Center Franchise Corp.
Tutoring
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
4300 Long Beach Blvd., #510
Long Beach, CA 90807
CEO
Dr. Edward Thalheimer
Initial Investment ⓘ
$92,500 - $139,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$32,000 - $32,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1K/mo.
The Tutoring Center Franchise Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off initial royalty fees
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours