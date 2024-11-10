Video isn't just a "nice to have" for franchise brands anymore — it's essential. But not all video does this equally well and too many franchises aren't using it to its full potential.

Usually, franchises think of video as just a tool for ads or social media clips. But video can go much deeper — it can drive franchise development, support franchisees on the ground, and keep your brand consistent across locations. Here are four video types that most franchises overlook, and skipping them might mean missing out on some serious growth opportunities.

Franchise development videos

When you're recruiting new franchisees, another polished pitch just isn't going to cut it. What prospects really want to see are real success stories. That's where franchise development videos shine — by focusing on actual transformation.

Think about it: 92% of consumers prefer brands that make their ads feel like stories. Imagine a video where a franchisee shares their journey from feeling unsure to building a successful business, all with your brand's support. Seeing real people on screen makes it relatable. Potential franchisees can picture themselves in these stories, and that makes them more likely to trust and join your brand. Missing out on this type of video? You could be missing a big chance to make an emotional connection with future franchisees.

Customer testimonials

Customer testimonials are gold for trust-building, but many franchises aren't taking full advantage of them. Most franchisees don't have easy access to a library of these testimonials, which means they're losing out on a powerful tool to build credibility in their markets.

Here's the reality: 88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as a friend's recommendation (BrightLocal). Imagine if every franchisee could share testimonials from real customers in their area. That's a game-changer. New customers would be way more likely to choose your brand after seeing locals rave about it.

Without these videos, franchisees miss out on a simple but effective way to boost credibility, keep brand messaging consistent, and increase sales.

Training videos

One of the biggest challenges in franchising is keeping the brand experience consistent across all locations. Since each franchisee runs things independently, a standardized training process is a game-changer—and training videos make it happen.

Training videos create a unified way to onboard and educate teams. Instead of each franchisee scrambling to come up with their own methods, a shared video library sets the standard for everything from operations to brand values.

Skipping these? You're leaving franchisees to figure things out on their own, which leads to inconsistent customer experiences. With these videos, you save time, reduce training costs, and build a team that's in sync on brand standards—resulting in better customer experiences and a stronger brand overall.

Meet the team videos



Consumers today crave authenticity. They want to feel connected to the people behind a brand. In fact, people are 2.4 times more likely to view user-generated content as authentic compared to brand-created content (Stackla). Meet the Team videos introduce the real people in your business, helping to humanize the brand.

For franchisees, it builds a sense of community. They get to "meet" the leadership team and support staff, which creates a more personal connection. And for customers, knowing who's behind the brand builds trust, making them more likely to choose your business over a faceless competitor.

Without this personal touch, franchisees and customers might see the brand as just another corporate machine. Meet the Team videos help your brand come across as approachable and relatable—qualities that help you build loyal relationships over time.

Why video matters for franchise growth

Video doesn't just grab attention — it drives action. It's a huge boost for franchise brands aiming to attract new franchisees and local customers. Using the right types of videos makes your brand memorable, relatable, and trusted across every location.

Brands that embrace video aren't just "marketing" — they're connecting with people. From storytelling that attracts franchisees, to testimonials that build local trust, to training videos that ensure consistency, video can fuel growth across the board. Don't miss out on these opportunities. Start creating story-driven content that connects, converts, and helps your entire franchise network grow.

