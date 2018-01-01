Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
Chicken wings
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
5501 LBJ Fwy., 5th Fl.
Dallas, TX 75240
CEO
Charlie Morrison
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$346,775 - $733,249
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Wingstop Restaurants Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
139 hours
Classroom Training:
48 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10