Bio

Founded by Frank and Cynthia Berger, You've Got Maids offers residential cleaning services, including a "52-Point Spring Clean," general cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, hourly a la carte services and regular maintenance. Franchisees employ environmentally-friendly practices such as using reusable items, cleaning with micro-fiber cloths and HEPA back-pack vacuums, using efficient washing machines, and carpooling to clients' homes.