You've Got Maids
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
3015 Dunes West Blvd., #102
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
CEO
Frank Berger
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,394 - $107,037
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$39,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$6,999 - $6,999
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.99-5.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
$75/wk.
You've Got Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Optional training at Florida field office