Zerorez Franchising Systems Inc.
Carpet and surface cleaning
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
12577 S. 265 West, #3A
Draper, UT 84020
CEO
Shawn Moon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$76,315 - $182,055
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Zerorez Franchising Systems Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4