The public relations sector is constantly being challenged by new technologies. The rise of new social platforms and the ever-changing way we use them, the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, the cookie-less world and the data-driven demand for new metric modes are pushing public relations into new areas of focus.

In addition, the social justice movements, the pandemic and the developing climate disaster have profoundly impacted how we work, when we work, where we work and what is important to us.

The past several years have indeed been revolutionary for our field.

PR and marketing plans should incorporate some of the most prominent trends we've identified as we prepare to usher in the new year and continue to help our clients grow in the face of profound changes in the industry at large.

Combining mobile with social commerce

In developing public relations initiatives for 2023, we are looking beyond just online shopping to take advantage of the growth opportunities presented by online and social shopping. For example, brands like Dominos and Starbucks have embraced m-commerce by using branded apps and SMS to improve online sales.

With the proliferation of social commerce and click-through-to-buy features across numerous social media platforms, businesses can no longer afford to ignore the potential for increased sales that can be attained through well-planned and executed social media strategies.

Earned and paid methods are needed to maximize social media visibility and keep up with new platforms like TikTok, Reels and live-stream purchasing. If you're still on the fence about whether or not a mobile-first strategy is the best bet, try keeping track of how many times you check your phone during the day.

Creator co-creation

Regarding social media marketing, everyone knows how a single viral TikTok video can rapidly increase revenue. Through well-planned TikTok campaigns, we have increased our clients' revenues over the past year and are redoubling efforts to produce quality information in collaboration with reliable sources.

In 2023, collaboration with creators to make something original and engaging for their audience will be more important than working with a macro influencer and briefing them on what you want to see. We collaborate directly with TikTok and other social media platforms to discover and support fresh and upcoming talent.

Invest in the proper people and give them the freedom to produce; doing so will yield a favorable return. Bringing in a creator or two early on and having them contribute to the brainstorming process is another way to ensure a successful campaign.

Customization and connections

Brands should build a permission-based marketing database to achieve a cookie-free future. To keep that audience's attention, you should address issues that are personally relevant to them. One-to-one marketing and customization will become more prevalent in 2023, and they will be the main factors in the success of many brands.

If companies want to reach the right people at the right time with the appropriate message, they need to figure out how to use data to divide and conquer their audiences.

PR professionals and their interactions with the media might benefit from the same personalized marketing approach. Mass emailing or releasing a press statement no longer guarantees success. The best method to deal with a shrinking media landscape is to strengthen your media relationships and provide your contacts in the media with valuable content they can use.

Why not collaborate with your media contact to determine the most effective means of getting your story out using the co-creation model?

Emphasis on equality and acceptance

Since June 2020, when the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice movements woke people up to social injustices, there has been significant progress in diversity and inclusion both inside and outside our agency. In 2023, your commitment to the BIPOC community and the promotion of diverse narratives will not waver.

It is important to tell your clients to appropriately represent their target audiences since we know they'll lag behind the competition.

Also, there will be an ever-increasing expectation from consumers that businesses will be active members of the communities in which they do business. What's good for the community and the earth doesn't have to be at odds with what's good for business.

Metrics and data

Finally, there is a growing interest in evaluating public relations efforts with hard data. We might be less concerned with superficial measures like reach and engagement and more concerned with the impact of each campaign's efforts on revenue. To succeed in this uncharted territory, it is crucial to have honest discussions with clients to determine the parameters of success for each campaign.

In all, explore, be aware, and be open to change with new ways of doing things and new technologies that will help you reach your goals. The PR and Marketing worlds are changing fast; now is the time to stay in tune with what's happening. The more you adapt, the better your firm can help boost the brands you represent on many levels.

Follow the trends and own 2023.

