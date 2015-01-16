Besides uncovering interesting and relevant information chosen by the person, podcasts are an easily consumable content format, and it doesn't require a person's undivided attention like video or text-based content does.

Since the dawn of digital there has been a ton of talk about what your company should be doing for digital marketing. Whether it is paid search, social media or blogging, there is no shortage of ideas and advice. However, one of the undeniable forces drawing businesses and their customers closer together is the ability to weave a better story.

Content marketing is a great way for brands to tell their story, and I would argue that one of the best vehicles for content marketing today has to be the podcast. Indeed, podcasts like Serial have found a way to captivate an audience of hundreds of thousands, and create a loyal following. The buzz around that particular podcast has primed the medium for take off.

Besides uncovering interesting and relevant information chosen by the person, podcasts are an easily consumable content format, and it doesn't require a person's undivided attention like video or text-based content does.

Here are five reasons of why you should start exploring the benefits of podcasting for your business, now:

1. You can become more intimate with your audience.

When there are a zillion more brands and businesses vying for audience attention in the online space, it's evident that the plain old tricks of content marketing may not keep working for your business. You've got to be different. By allowing you to talk to your audience directly, in your own voice, podcasts help you connect with your audience on a deeper and more personal level.

2. You have the whole playground for yourself. Well, almost.

Despite the benefits and the relative ease of podcasting, few businesses are actually doing it. Including podcasts in your content-marketing strategy can give you the leverage that helps you stay ahead of your competitors.

Take cues from the experts who are doing it right. I'll point you to some very credible voices doing a great job of podcasting: Michael Stelzner, Pat Flynn, Jay Baer, Srinivas Rao, and of course you should give Serial a listen. This gang can help you start your podcasting venture on the right foot and Serial will show you a prime example of what is working for this medium.

3. There are many possibilities with podcasting.

If you think that podcasts are for one-way communication with your audience, you might be mistaken. You can share your ideas with your audience in so many different ways with podcasts. You can review products and services. You can invite an expert or thought leader to be a guest on your "show." You can interview experts, and even consumers. Podcasting is a great way to put forth the views of people your audience is most likely to trust -- experts, and their peers.

4. You can distribute podcasts through multiple channels.

While the most common thing to do is to broadcast your podcasts on your website or blog, you can spread their reach across the global audience through services like iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud. You can also use social channels to share your podcasts with your audience.

5. Podcasts connect employees to their organization.

Podcasts not only brings your brand closer to your audience but also give you a scope to connect with your own employees. You can use podcasts for training your employees, making announcements and applauding them for their good work. Once you earn their trust and satisfaction with your brand, they will be among the first ones in line to buy your products or tout your services.

There's nothing stopping you. Go get your recorder and start podcasting. I'm sure it will be one of the smartest decisions you'll ever make for your small business.

