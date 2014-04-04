A Sustainable Social Enterprise Takes Business Savvy, and Heaps of Passion

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many believe that every entrepreneur is motivated to enter the marketplace with the hope of creating a quick-win venture in today's world of the much coveted (and often glorified) multimillion-dollar executive exit. The fact is, that's not the whole story. Indeed many entrepreneurs hope to bring their zeal, passion and innovation to a new venture, but with the goal of sustaining a meaningful footprint that will endure over a extended period of time. This is especially true when it comes to social enterprises, which by nature tackle continually evolving issues and whose success is measured by their impact.

Here are four valuable lessons I've learned along the way for those building a sustainable social enterprise:

Related: Richard Branson on Social Entrepreneurship

1. Be passionate. Social enterprises come about through passion -- deep passion to make a difference. When it comes to the business of running a social enterprise, you need to believe in what you're doing with every bone in your body so that you can effectively champion your cause, often with limited resources. My passion to make Van Andel Institute a world-renowned research and educational institute was informed by personal experience: I was diagnosed with cancer at age 24.

For others, it comes from a deep desire to move the needle on a social issue. Still others are stirred by an overwhelming motivation to give back. Whatever the initial driver, a sense of passion is critical.

2. Move quickly, every single day. The landscape that your social enterprise resides in will evolve quickly. To succeed, anticipate change and be prepared to react swiftly.