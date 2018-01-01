David Van Andel

David Van Andel is chairman and CEO of Van Andel Institute, a biomedical research and science education facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. He has also held various positions at Amway and is an entrepreneur involved in several business interests in the natural and life science products industries.  

A Sustainable Social Enterprise Takes Business Savvy, and Heaps of Passion

An organization meeting altruistic as well financial goals needs committed leadership and direction. Here are four critical lessons for their chiefs.
