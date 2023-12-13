By blending the strengths of these two methods, businesses can create a comprehensive approach that caters to diverse audience preferences and maximizes engagement.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Email marketing and direct messaging – like Batman and Robin, Peanut Butter and Jelly, or any other iconic duo – are two useful customer service tools. And when they team up, they can take your marketing efforts up a notch.

Email marketing is that reliable old pal who's always been there for us, helping us reach potential and current customers. It's the method we've trusted for ages.

But then, there's direct messaging, the new kid on the block. With social media being a primary form of communication, direct messaging focuses on reaching out to a customer personally through these platforms to say, "Hey there, we're here to chat!"

This newer approach creates an immediate and personal connection with your audience. It's the fresh twist every marketer craves, allowing you to slide right into someone's DMs and build a relationship that feels like a one-on-one conversation.

So, let's take a look at how these two methods can complement each other to increase your marketing success.

Related: Why Ditching Sales Calls and Using DMs Was The Best Thing For My Business

Defining email marketing and direct messaging

Here's a quick breakdown: email marketing involves sending newsletters or promotional messages to a list of subscribers who have opted in to receive your communications.

On the other hand, direct messaging is sliding into someone's DMs on social media, saying, "Hey there, let's chat!"

Even though these two methods might seem different, they have a common mission: to connect with your potential customers in a way that feels personal and makes them want to take action.

When deciding which method to use, it's important to consider your audience and their preferences. For example, direct messaging might be a better option if your target audience is primarily active on social media.

On the other hand, if your audience prefers to receive information via email, then email marketing would be a better fit. Both methods can be effective if executed properly, so it's worth experimenting with both to see what works best for your business.

Related: The Death of the One-Size-Fits-All Sales Process

Benefits of direct messaging

To no one's surprise, direct messaging comes with many benefits. Why? Because it provides a direct form of contact between you and the customer. As consumers, we love to feel like the top priority (don't deny it), and with online communities becoming a daily ritual for many of us, it has provided brands more opportunities to enhance their customer journey.

Addressing a customer's concerns one-on-one means you're letting them know you're not just another faceless brand – instead, you're all ears and ready to chat. This means happier customers and more reason for them to come back and shop your products again.

The final reason to use direct messaging as a brand is to gather customer feedback. You can do this through polls or surveys on your story or message them directly and ask how they enjoyed the product they purchased.

Benefits of email marketing

Ahh, the tried and true method of email marketing. Dating back to 1978, newsletters became more popular as the World Wide Web became what it is today. Even after the recent backlash of marketers saying, "email is dead," they ended up eating their words as it continues to reign as one of the top marketing channels for brands.

So, why is email marketing favored? The biggest reason is that it is a low-cost option for a brand to reach a large audience simultaneously.

On top of that, your subscribers are there for a reason; they are either interested in what you have or what you have to say. This means that you can talk to a group of people who may not be customers now but have more potential to become customers than a random person on social media.

So, let's recap. Low-cost? Check. A personal collection of interested individuals? Check. Mass communication or warm leads? Check.

Related: 10 Small Business Marketing Strategies That Actually Work

How email marketing and direct messaging work together

After reviewing the many benefits of email marketing and direct messaging - what happens when we combine the two in our marketing strategy? Well, long story short, it's life-changing.

For example, let's say you're sending out a newsletter - like a friendly chat with your subscribers - where you spill the beans on your latest and greatest products or services. Then, at the end of that newsletter, you say, "Follow us on social media."

That's where the magic happens. As soon as they hit that follow button, a whole new world opens up, and you gain the ability to get up close and personal. You can leverage this to your benefit by understanding their personality, who they are, and what they do.

Ultimately, your products will only get more hyper-personalized, benefiting you and your consumers.

Related: Why LinkedIn Direct Messaging Is Your Best New Sales Tool

Tips for using email marketing and direct messaging together

To get the most out of email marketing and direct messaging, here are a few pointers:

Ensure that your email marketing and direct messaging campaigns are coordinated regarding timing and content. Think of it this way: sending a direct message alerting a customer about an upcoming email with a special offer creates anticipation and curiosity. After sending an important email, follow up with personal messages to those who have opened or engaged with the email. This small act proves your brand goes the extra mile for your customers. Create a sense of exclusivity by sending direct messages to subscribers with unique offers, discounts, or early access to promotions that are not available through email. Who doesn't love to feel like a VIP? This can incentivize customers to engage with both channels.

Lastly, segment your audience based on their engagement preferences. Some might groove to direct messaging, while others prefer the traditional style of emails. Tailor your approach, allowing them to engage with your brand as they see fit.

By blending the strengths of these two methods, businesses can create a comprehensive approach that caters to diverse audience preferences and maximizes engagement.

Whether it's the personal touch and responsiveness of direct messaging or the broad reach and analytical power of email marketing, these strategies can work hand in hand to build stronger customer relationships, foster brand loyalty, and drive results.