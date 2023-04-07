Learn to Create Your Own 3-D Marketing Assets in This $35 Bundle

Advertise your business with your own digital 3-D assets.

For many US companies, up to 80% of revenue is driven by advertising. So whether you're a small brick-and-mortar place or a growing eCommerce enterprise, you may be able to increase your revenue if you put more effort into advertising.

Get your name out there by creating appealing, memorable ads using visuals created in-house using Blender, a 3-D art program. You or someone on your team could master this art program and turn it into an advertising asset when you enroll in the Complete Blender Bundle while it's only $34.99.

Give your business a unique look and identity in your advertising. And while this course bundle may be geared toward game design, it just means you can take advantage of the same memorable visual style that draws potential viewers into new games.

Join over one million students in learning to use versatile 3-D modeling software. If you have never done 3-D art, start with the basics in Complete Blender Creator. This 14-hour course taught by 3-D artist and top instructor Grant Abbitt covers the principles of modeling, the basics of the Blender interface, and the fundamentals of animation and model wrapping. The same technology used to create games could boost your advertising content.

You can learn to build your own animated characters for advertising with Blender Character Creator and Blender Low Poly Characters. Both courses could help you craft an audience-friendly face for your business. You may even want to try creating your own low poly landscapes, and learn to create your own NFTs using Blender.

Blender is a 3D art program that could easily help your business grow. Get a lifetime subscription to the 2023 Complete Blender Bundle for only $34.99 (reg. $655) — the best price online!

Prices subject to change.
