Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of Mate Society on Creating Content People Like

Interview with Mate Society founders about authentic online connections, making money in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Takeaways from this episode:

Courage and Connectivity - With the evolution of social media, Hernán Regiardo and Samantha Trottier believe it takes a level of courage to post authentic, less-edited content, but it's worth it to connect to your audience.

The Impact of Burnout - Being a full-time creator is a job with little breaks. Hernán Regiardo and Samantha Trottier learned the importance of guarding against burnout after an extended break from posting.

Choosing the Right Deal - There's an old adage that says "everything that glitters isn't gold". That rings true in the case of the strategy employed by Hernán Regiardo and Samantha Trottier when entering brand partnerships with Mate Society.

***

Hernán Regiardo and Samantha Trottier, founders of Mate Society, have built a reputation for beautiful pictures and appealing social media content.

Throughout their creative marketing company's short, but impactful lifespan, the two have secured partnerships with major corporations ranging from Bang Energy drinks to Hello Kitty, and many more.

Regiardo's photography mastery paired with Trottier's penchant for learning and applying what she gathered into action, has boosted their @medialuncita TikTok following to more than a million.

Here's the kicker: Their largely popular TikTok profile is almost exclusively in Spanish. Typically, the English language is only heard on their Media Luncita channel via sounds or music added to their content.

"I think it's a way to connect with your consumers and with possible clients," Hernan Regiardo said of creating TikTok Spanish content when being interviewed on the Restaurant Influencers podcast hosted by Shawn P. Walchef of CaliBBQ Media. "To connect with the people you really have to talk their language. You really have to understand them. And I think that's really important."

The content creators say that no brand they have worked with has asked for specifically Spanish content. Regardless, Regiardo and Trottier pushed forward with their creative thoughts and continue to make a huge impression online and offline with their expanding business.

The duo strategically partners with brands they know they can work with well. Unlike some creators, they opt for brands and ads that won't alienate the audience they have built.

"We're really particular about what brand deals we take," Sam Trottier explained. "We'd rather do less ads that are higher money for us and actually speak to our audience so that we don't lose any engagement for doing ads."

Engagement is the name of the game, and Sam y Hernan have found a way to reach audiences at a high level. Instead of curating their content around the brand, brands have allowed them the autonomy to be themselves in their sponsored posts, and it has worked out beautifully to the tune of over 80 brand deals.

As their webpage clearly states: Collaboration is our culture.

***

NOMINATE A RESTAURANT INFLUENCER — Do you know someone who is killing it on social media? Let us know by emailing influencers@calibbq.media or sending the @calibbqmedia team a DM on social media.

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Latest

Starting a Business

Shone Tran of Chicken Meets Rice on Stepping into Food Entrepreneurship

Interview with Chicken Meets Rice co-founder Shone Tran about pulling inspiration from tragedy, taking small steps, and thriving in business with your best friend.

Watch now
Living

Try This 15-Minute Million Dollar Morning Routine To Energize Your Day

Here are six steps you can take to amplify your energy and grow your income.

Watch now
Growing a Business

This Is Why Being a Podcast Guest Can Transform Your Personal Brand

The Founder and CEO of Scout's Agency shares why a "podcast tour" is the new PR strategy for thought-leaders.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Samantha Trottier and Hernan Regiardo of Mate Society on Creating Content People Like

Interview with Mate Society founders about authentic online connections, making money in the creator economy, and choosing the right brand deals.

Watch now
Living

9 Ways To Make 'Superhuman Focus' Work For You

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to improve your focus and do more with your time.

Watch now
Watch now
Starting a Business

Julian Cervantes of Super Taco Mexican Restaurants on Owning a Family Business

Interview with Super Taco Mexican Restaurants Founder Julian Cervantes about starting a business with little knowledge, having a Plan B, and balancing family and work.

Watch now
Living

7 Strong Indicators of Success That You've Probably Never Heard of

Discover the seven indicators of success no one is talking about.

Watch now
Business News

This Physician Is on a Mission to Empower Home Health Aides. Here's How She's Doing It.

Dr. Madeline Sterling shares how she's working to improve the lives of home health aides and their patients. Plus, her advice on other researchers trying to pioneer a new space in their field.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani on Finding Food Fame

Interview with the CEO Fabio Viviani about how culture should be the number one goal for any business, finding — and using — celebrity, and learning to stick to a specific system.

Watch now
Business News

How to Fix Brain Fog and Boost Your Focus

The No.1 productivity killer is brain fog. Here are Ben Angel's tips for beating brain fog and boosting focus.

Watch now
Business News

How One Small Button Can Transform the Creator Economy from a Buzz Word to an Actual Economic Model

The co-founder and CEO of PIP, a creator economy monetization solution, shares how his company is helping content creators get paid more easily.

Watch now
Living

This Company Wants to Pay You for Your Steps. Here's How it Works.

The co-founder and CEO of Sweatcoin explains how the company’s move-to-earn vision is helping people be healthier while also getting brands in front of 100 million users.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Javier Correa of Sombrero Mexican Food on Restaurant Expansion Strategy

Interview with Sombrero Mexican Food Owner Javier Correa Jr. on celebrity endorsements, finding an effective pace, and the balance of scaling a business.

Watch now
Business News

Do You Inspire the Best in People? Apply for the Tony Hsieh Award

The Tony Hsieh Award seeks out progressive, value-driven leaders and innovators

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.