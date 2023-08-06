Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Zippia reports that 60% to 80% of business revenue is derived from advertising. With such a high return on investment, it's worth it to elevate your company's advertising and streamline processes with tools that help your team perform at the volume and quality you need.

Whether you need eye-catching imagery for a landing page, a memorable graphic for a social media post, or any other kind of design work, vector images are an essential part of the process. With Super Vectorizer Pro, you can convert an existing image into customizable vector linework. Normally, a lifetime license for this app would cost $60, but you can get it for $19.99.

Create scalable vector images from pictures.

Super Vectorizer Pro for Mac is an image vectorization app that can convert images into clean, scalable vector graphics. Whether you're a small startup or head of a major company, this app could help you expedite some of your design work and expand the imagery you can pull into social media, landing pages, and more. Rather than create a whole new design, users can upload an image and have the app trace over the linework.

With Super Vectorizer Pro, professionals can easily convert images into various vector formats that you can use in a variety of design programs. File types include Ai, SVG, DXF, and PDF. This versatility allows for smooth integration of the vectorized images into other design projects. The one-click vectorization feature streamlines the process. If your creative team needs to quickly produce content, this app could help simplify the early stages of creating a new design.

When you create a vector image, you can choose from different options to help control the end result. Customize the edge, color, skeletonization, and line type with intuitive controls. Additionally, Super Vectorizer Pro can be used as a simple SVG editor on Mac, providing basic editing capabilities for vector graphics.

This lifetime license allows you to install Super Vectorizer Pro on one device for life. Updates are included.

