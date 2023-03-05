This Tool Can Elevate Your Video Marketing and Enhance Web Conferences and Your Social Media Strategy

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're an eCommerce shop or want to establish your business's web presence, you may want videos to be a major component of your content creation strategy. Viewers are up to 85% more likely to purchase a product after watching a product video, and there's even a tool to simplify the whole process.

The Pivo Pod Lite is a smartphone mount that's equipped with advanced motion tracking, and it was featured at CES 2023. Record candid videos for social media or live demonstrations for your website, but first, you have to get this compact gadget for just $69.99. The sale ends March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Cut the dull, static shots from your video strategy. The Pivo Pod uses advanced body and face tracking to keep you centered in the frame the whole time. Show off the most exciting items in your shop while your camera follows along.

You can even add some style to your videos. Choose from 12+ creative modes to bring your content to life. For example, use the Many Me mode so three copies of you can show off everything your products can do all on one screen. And 50/50 splits the video screen down the middle, which is excellent for comparisons with your competitors, and some of the other effects offer fun and fresh ways to stand out online.

Use the Pivo Pod in the office during web conferences. To stay centered while giving a video presentation, pop your phone onto the Pod and watch it follow your every movement.

Level up your marketing or enhance how you web conference. Get the Pivo Pod Lite on sale for $69.99 (reg. $79.99) until March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

