Too many online meetings is a common affliction these days, a digital plague that has infiltrated every corner of the modern workplace.

The percentage of virtual meetings surged from 48% in 2020 to 77% in 2022, a logical consequence of the shift towards remote work and digital communication platforms that we've experienced in recent years.

But here's the pickle – only 30% of those meetings are considered productive. In fact, many executives and employees feel that a significant portion of them could have been replaced by emails. Even worse than previously standard on-site meetings, online calls glue you to a computer and rob you of valuable face-to-face interaction with colleagues.

So, if we all see the obvious problems with this mode of communication, why do we cling to it?

My extensive experience in productivity tracking and optimization has shown that many online calls can be effectively replaced by emails (or other means of asynchronous communication). Here's how to do it and achieve increased productivity (and reduce meeting fatigue) for your team.

1. Master the art of clear and concise emails

While online meetings are undoubtedly essential for complex discussions, lengthy explanations, or situations requiring team input, they are often overused.

People often opt for online meetings out of fear of misinterpretation or lack of clarity. Ironically, these calls are often followed by emails summarizing the discussion and confirming agreements in writing.

As long as you know how to write clear and action-oriented emails, calls are often an unnecessary step. These are some powerful email writing principles that have saved me hours of futile online meetings:

Clear and specific subject lines help to categorize information in the inbox. For example, don't just write "Monthly Report" in the subject line, but be specific about which month and which report you're referring to.

help to categorize information in the inbox. For example, don't just write "Monthly Report" in the subject line, but be specific about which month and which report you're referring to. Use paragraph spacing and bullet points to structure information into easily digestible chunks. Limit paragraphs to 2-3 sentences for better readability.

to structure information into easily digestible chunks. Limit paragraphs to 2-3 sentences for better readability. Be direct and action-oriented to make it clear what action is required and from whom. Use action verbs like "review," "approve," "respond," or "schedule."

to make it clear what action is required and from whom. Use action verbs like "review," "approve," "respond," or "schedule." Avoid long introductions and pleasantries ; ideally, state your purpose in the first sentence.

; ideally, state your purpose in the first sentence. That said, always be kind, offer help and avoid passive-aggressive phrases in your emails.

offer help and avoid passive-aggressive phrases in your emails. Provide clear deadlines for when you expect a reply or action to be taken.

for when you expect a reply or action to be taken. Proofread to avoid typos and sharpen the message.

While composing a well-crafted email may require some initial effort, the time invested in developing this skill will ultimately save your team countless hours spent on unproductive online calls.

2. Explore alternative communication methods

A company's work culture may also contribute to employees' passion for online calls. If an organization fosters an "always-on" mentality, some form of presenteeism is inevitable. Employees may feel compelled to participate in unnecessary calls to demonstrate their constant availability and responsiveness, even if it hinders their productivity.

First, discuss this intention with your team and explain that online calls are not the default mode of communication to minimize the number of calls needed only to demonstrate working. Remember that some employees may have previously worked in highly meeting-oriented environments, leading them to perceive constant meetings as the norm.

Then, alternative communication methods will be introduced to maintain a connection while minimizing interruptions. For example, project management tools, messaging platforms, and shared documents are solid alternatives to real-time calls – if used efficiently. These tools facilitate collaboration without the need for constant meetings.

3. Create clear guidelines for when to use calls

Many organizations lack clear communication protocols, leaving employees uncertain about when to use calls versus emails. As a leader, it's your responsibility to establish clear guidelines and empower your team to work most efficiently.

This process is simpler than it may seem. Begin by communicating with your team, outlining scenarios where an email (or direct message) is sufficient, such as information sharing, project updates, and simple requests.

Subsequently, provide clear guidelines for when a call is necessary, such as complex negotiations, urgent matters, and brainstorming sessions.

Explain the benefits of reducing unnecessary meetings and emphasize the value of efficient communication through emails and other asynchronous methods.

4. Schedule focused work times to limit unnecessary calls

With back-to-back calls, it's nearly impossible to maintain focus and achieve any meaningful work. While calls are officially "work" time, it's questionable how much actual, productive work is accomplished during them. Furthermore, 92% of employees admit to multitasking during virtual meetings, which defeats their purpose even further.

While the need for (and the length of) focused work blocks may vary across professions, everyone benefits from dedicated "no-meeting" periods. These can be time windows through the day that are crucial for deep work, uninterrupted email processing, and simply allowing the mind to wander and generate new ideas. Or these can be entire dedicated no-meeting days.

To help your employees reduce the constant ping-pong of online calls, encourage them to book focus time slots every day and inform their co-workers about them in shared calendars or Slack Status notifications. Emphasize the importance of respecting these focus times and avoid scheduling meetings during these periods. Or take charge and set up a schedule for meeting-free days.

Track and analyze your communication

Before revolutionizing online communication in your company, analyze your current communication patterns. Talk to your team to understand their perspectives on online calls and their perceived efficiency.

Don't make any decisions without reviewing data-driven insights. Use tools to track call frequency vs. productivity and identify areas for improvement. By tracking your team's communication habits, you can quantify the time saved by reducing unnecessary calls, potentially translating into hours gained each week.