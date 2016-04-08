The multi-talented Chicago radio host uses the digitizing of the music industry as an analogy of what she went through to self-publish her first book in 2006.

This week, triple-threat journalist-author-WGN Chicago Radio host Amy Guth tells C1 Revolution about how she has had to adapt to social media in order to promote her first book.

She uses the music industry back about 15 years ago as a similar example to what she had gone through, when bands either adapted to the new business model that digital music created -- give your music away but make money on shows and merchandise -- or, like Metallica, tried to sue everyone and stop the evolution of the business.

"When -- ever -- in the evolution of anything has it worked to just say, 'I'm just going to stop everything and ignore evolution, and it's not going to happen to me.' Never."

Guth says she decided to self-publish her first book, Three Fallen Women, in 2006 just by jumping in and embracing new technologies like Twitter. And she created a "very real network" even though she'd never met many of those people face to face.

