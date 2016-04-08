Get All Access for $5/mo

Author Amy Guth Is Not Like Metallica. She Actually Embraced the Digital Revolution 15 Years Ago. The multi-talented Chicago radio host uses the digitizing of the music industry as an analogy of what she went through to self-publish her first book in 2006.

By Ximena N. Larkin Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week, triple-threat journalist-author-WGN Chicago Radio host Amy Guth tells C1 Revolution about how she has had to adapt to social media in order to promote her first book.

She uses the music industry back about 15 years ago as a similar example to what she had gone through, when bands either adapted to the new business model that digital music created -- give your music away but make money on shows and merchandise -- or, like Metallica, tried to sue everyone and stop the evolution of the business.

"When -- ever -- in the evolution of anything has it worked to just say, 'I'm just going to stop everything and ignore evolution, and it's not going to happen to me.' Never."

Guth says she decided to self-publish her first book, Three Fallen Women, in 2006 just by jumping in and embracing new technologies like Twitter. And she created a "very real network" even though she'd never met many of those people face to face.

Ximena N. Larkin

Writer, Publicist and Founder of C1 Revolution

Ximena N. Larkin is a digital strategist who specializes in using social media for public relations campaigns to create offline engagement. Based in Chicago, she is the founder of C1 Revolution and has worked on public relations, social media and marketing campaigns for companies. 

