Ximena N. Larkin is a digital strategist who specializes in using social media for public relations campaigns to create offline engagement. Based in Chicago, she is the founder of C1 Revolution and has worked on public relations, social media and marketing campaigns for companies. 

How This Mexican-American Artist Is Raising Social Awareness in His Chicago Community
Innovators

Ricardo Gamboa is making a name for himself with his distinct perspective and original stories.
1 min read
This Marketing Maven Makes Connections Through Creative Experiences
Interviews

A balance between design and mission helps this entrepreneur bring brands to life.
1 min read
You Can Read and Eat Great Food at This Chicago Culinary Bookstore
Books

Esther Dairiam originally just wanted to run a normal bookstore. Here's why she didn't.
1 min read
How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience
Ask Entrepreneur

Eve Rodriguez talks about growing candy company Dulcelandia after appealing to a wider Latino population.
2 min read
How to Leave Your Mark on the World by Doing What You Love
Restaurants

What you can learn from Chef Bill Kim.
1 min read
Embrace the Art of What You Do and No Day Will Ever Be Boring
Happiness

ESPN writer and author Scoop Jackson gives advice on how to love your craft.
1 min read
This Entrepreneur Sells $355 Bars of Chocolate. Is He Crazy or a Genius?
Chocolate

How To'ak Chocolate wants to make the sweet a luxury item.
1 min read
Why This 73-Year-Old Company Is a Master Instagram User
Digital Marketing

How Walter E. Smithe is adapting with the times.
1 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Hands Out Skulls Instead of Trophies
Holidays

How Carlos Jaramillo started his annual race honoring the Day of the Dead.
1 min read
If It's Not Broken, Don't Fix It -- Break It
Breaking Rules

Don't get comfortable in your business.
2 min read
How the Daughter of a Maid and a Bus Boy Learned to Navigate the Investment World
Project Grow

Samara Mejia Hernandez is a Latina, venture capitalist and investor. Here's her story.
2 min read
Barack Obama's Former Social Media Manager Breaks Down the Future of Digital Strategies
Politics

Plus, how politicians and businesses can evolve and learn from the success of Donald Trump's presidential run.
1 min read
Why a Great Product Is Never Enough to Create a Successful Business
Processes

Monica Royer shares her experiences as a mother and entrepreneur.
1 min read
What Growing Up on the South Side of Chicago Taught This Visual Artist About Hustling
Tips

Hebru Brantley learned how to sell from hip-hop. Now, he has Jay-Z as a client.
2 min read
At 17, This Entrepreneur Worked the Cash Registers. Now, He's a Vice President of the Same Company.
Project Grow

How Nick Scarpino grew as a marketer and what you can learn from his techniques.
2 min read
