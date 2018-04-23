Ximena N. Larkin

Innovators
How This Mexican-American Artist Is Raising Social Awareness in His Chicago Community
Ricardo Gamboa is making a name for himself with his distinct perspective and original stories.
Interviews
This Marketing Maven Makes Connections Through Creative Experiences
A balance between design and mission helps this entrepreneur bring brands to life.
Books
You Can Read and Eat Great Food at This Chicago Culinary Bookstore
Esther Dairiam originally just wanted to run a normal bookstore. Here's why she didn't.
Ask Entrepreneur
How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience
Eve Rodriguez talks about growing candy company Dulcelandia after appealing to a wider Latino population.
Restaurants
How to Leave Your Mark on the World by Doing What You Love
What you can learn from Chef Bill Kim.
Happiness
Embrace the Art of What You Do and No Day Will Ever Be Boring
ESPN writer and author Scoop Jackson gives advice on how to love your craft.
Chocolate
This Entrepreneur Sells $355 Bars of Chocolate. Is He Crazy or a Genius?
How To'ak Chocolate wants to make the sweet a luxury item.
Digital Marketing
Why This 73-Year-Old Company Is a Master Instagram User
How Walter E. Smithe is adapting with the times.
Holidays
Why This Entrepreneur Hands Out Skulls Instead of Trophies
How Carlos Jaramillo started his annual race honoring the Day of the Dead.
Breaking Rules
If It's Not Broken, Don't Fix It -- Break It
Don't get comfortable in your business.
Project Grow
How the Daughter of a Maid and a Bus Boy Learned to Navigate the Investment World
Samara Mejia Hernandez is a Latina, venture capitalist and investor. Here's her story.
Politics
Barack Obama's Former Social Media Manager Breaks Down the Future of Digital Strategies
Plus, how politicians and businesses can evolve and learn from the success of Donald Trump's presidential run.
Processes
Why a Great Product Is Never Enough to Create a Successful Business
Monica Royer shares her experiences as a mother and entrepreneur.
Tips
What Growing Up on the South Side of Chicago Taught This Visual Artist About Hustling
Hebru Brantley learned how to sell from hip-hop. Now, he has Jay-Z as a client.
Project Grow
At 17, This Entrepreneur Worked the Cash Registers. Now, He's a Vice President of the Same Company.
How Nick Scarpino grew as a marketer and what you can learn from his techniques.