How to Embrace Your Unique Perspective and Achieve Unique Success

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution talks with Lucy Angel, Founder of Luce Ends. The Chicago-based event programming business focuses on connecting people and brands through specially curated experiences.

Angel said it took time to come into her full self. She initially saw her different upbringing and cultural background as something that separated her from other industry professionals, but eventually, the founder realized her uncommon perspective could be a catalyst for success.

For developing strong business relationships, Angel emphasizes the importance of simply showing up. Angel discusses how her first experience working in the hospitality industry helped shape her approach to starting a new business.

