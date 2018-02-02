The innovative suit actually has a great cause behind it.

When responsible adults drink, it can be damn fun. But, when you have too much, a hangover is bound to happen, with symptoms including a pounding headache, sluggishness and light sensitivity.

Related: I Tried Out an Exoskeleton That Some Ford Workers Are Using -- and It Was Great

The geniuses at Ford decided to cut the drinking part out and created a suit that simulates the feelings of a hangover. Sounds super fun, right? I, of course, decided to try it on in a live video. I can personally attest that the suit is well designed, which essentially means that for the five minutes I had it on, I was miserable.

The auto company brought the suit to the U.S. in time for the Super Bowl -- obviously a big drinking day -- and especially the day following, when millions of Americans make their way to work.

Related: Ford Made a Robot Butt to Test Its Car Seats, and It Has an Amazing Name

To laugh at my pain, and more important, hear more about the important reason why the suit was created, I chatted with Stefanie Dunham, program coordinator for Ford Driving Skills for Life.

Check out the video below.