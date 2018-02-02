You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By Stephen J. Bronner

When responsible adults drink, it can be damn fun. But, when you have too much, a hangover is bound to happen, with symptoms including a pounding headache, sluggishness and light sensitivity.

The geniuses at Ford decided to cut the drinking part out and created a suit that simulates the feelings of a hangover. Sounds super fun, right? I, of course, decided to try it on in a live video. I can personally attest that the suit is well designed, which essentially means that for the five minutes I had it on, I was miserable.

The auto company brought the suit to the U.S. in time for the Super Bowl -- obviously a big drinking day -- and especially the day following, when millions of Americans make their way to work.

To laugh at my pain, and more important, hear more about the important reason why the suit was created, I chatted with Stefanie Dunham, program coordinator for Ford Driving Skills for Life.

Check out the video below.
Stephen J. Bronner

Entrepreneur Staff

News Director

Stephen J. Bronner writes mostly about packaged foods. His weekly column is The Digest. He is very much on top of his email.

