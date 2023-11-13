This Entreprener Went From Dumpster Diving to Running a Fitness Empire Bedros Keuilian's inspiring journey from Armenia to the U.S. showcases the power of determination and resilience.

By Jeff Fenster

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of the Jeff Fenster Show, Bedros Keuilian, an entrepreneur and fitness industry expert, shares his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to building a thriving fitness empire. Bedros' story is about resilience, determination, and the power of taking action.

Keuilian immigrated to the United States from Armenia when he was six. His father worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, and Bedros vividly recalls being sent to fish out expired food from grocery store dumpsters, a testament to the family's struggle to survive.

However, Bedros' upbringing instilled a strong work ethic and a burning desire to succeed. He channeled his emotions, such as anger and rage, into fuel for his businesses, particularly during the challenging times brought about by the pandemic. This emotional intelligence allowed him to push forward and find innovative solutions to keep his businesses thriving.

How he built his business

In 1997, Bedros took the leap and started his own business. He expanded his empire through hard work and determination, opening more gyms and creating successful ventures like the Fitness Business Summit and Fit Body Boot Camp. One of his most effective lead generation strategies was placing lead boxes in fast food restaurants, a unique approach that yielded impressive results.

Bedros emphasizes the importance of having a plan and taking action to turn dreams into reality. He highlights the value of recurring revenue and subscription-based models, which provide stability and long-term growth for businesses. By implementing these strategies, Bedros built a sustainable and profitable fitness empire.

One of Bedros' notable achievements was challenging the norms of the personal training industry. He reduced session times from sixty to thirty minutes while charging the same price. This innovative approach allowed him to serve more clients and increase revenue, going against the grain and proving that unconventional methods can lead to success.

Bedros also credits relationship capital. Building strong connections and leveraging them for success can open doors and create opportunities that may not have been possible otherwise. Bedros encourages listeners to have a set of non-negotiables in life, such as planning ahead and not taking on tasks worth less than an hour. He also emphasizes the importance of saying yes to adventure and forming relationships with others.

Bedro's story serves as a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and taking action. By harnessing emotions, creating recurring revenue models, setting non-negotiables, and building strong relationships, individuals can pave their path to success. Bedros' story reminds us that anyone can achieve their dreams with the right mindset and unwavering commitment.

