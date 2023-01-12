Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Call it hyperfocus, flow or the zone, we all have experienced a state where everything comes naturally. We lose track of time, tasks are easily accomplished, and we transform our passion into success.

As entrepreneurs, wouldn't it be nice if we could leverage this zone of genius to help us in business? How do we position our goals — whether we want to make more money, get healthier, or nurture our relationships — so that we can be in the flow state while pursuing them?

Many of us assume it's just a fluke. You may think of the flow state as this lightning-in-a-bottle stroke of luck that blesses you at random. But through self-discovery and getting clear on your life path, you can discover the qualities of your unique zone of genius.

From there, you can replicate those conditions, spending more time in that hyper-productive and fulfilling space.

Why find the zone of genius?

Finding my zone of genius has been an evolving journey of countless lessons learned from failure and success along the way. I can't promise that finding yours will be easy, but the rewards are worth it when you get there.

I recently had a conversation with James Peters, a distinguished mindset coach, about why identifying the zone of genius is such a crucial yet often overlooked step of the entrepreneurial journey.

For Peters, getting into flow is not about chasing broad goals such as chasing money, but rather about pursuing specific passions with the goal of mastering them. This philosophy is built on the idea that when you focus on getting great at something, the money naturally follows.

Spending time in the flow state fills your tank, whereas working outside it leads to burnout. Obviously, we can't do what we love all the time — especially for the entrepreneurs just getting started on the journey — but when we are able to pinpoint our zone of genius, we can optimize our workflow to spend the most amount of time in it.

This is where true leverage comes from that has transformed my own business and how I think about scale. By learning where you can create the most value in your company, you can now begin to find talent that can help you complete tasks outside of your zone of genius.

Now, you're working on your business while doing what you love, instead of in it.

How to discover the zone of genius

The key to discovering who you are starts by asking the right questions. From working with Peters and through my own experiences, there are a handful of insightful questions you can ask yourself.

Be sure not to romanticize a version of yourself you'd wish to be true. Pursuit of genius that is not yours is only going to take you further away from the flow state. Being brutally honest with yourself, tap into your inner authenticity, and write down the answers to these questions:

What work can I do that doesn't feel like work? What can I do for long stretches of time without getting tired or bored?

In my work, what grants me the most satisfaction? (i.e., helping others, inspiring others, collaboration, problem-solving, strategizing a concept, etc.)

When I am at my best, what is the exact thing that I am doing?

When am I doing the thing that gives me the most satisfaction?

As you're writing down your answers, how they can translate into business may not be immediately obvious. That's okay! Write first, reflect after.

Applying the zone of genius to your business

After you've gone through the questions, then comes the time to think on how your zone of genius can be applied to your business. For example, if you enjoy talking to people and helping others, you may thrive in a community leadership position rather than managing administration. However, if you enjoy being behind the scenes to work on concepts and explore creative ideas, then you might thrive in an independent role. Even if you are a business owner, you have the capacity to make these adjustments to support your genius.

Whether you currently have a business or strive to be an entrepreneur, make a list of what you are doing now and what you need to change to align with your zone of genius. Many business owners will go through this process over time, realizing that what they used to do isn't working anymore.

Once they step into an authentic role and outsource tasks that are cluttering their ability to reach peak performance, the business experiences a significant boost in productivity. We all have the capacity to unlock our zone of genius and step into a life that fills up our cup, instead of depleting it.

These lessons have helped me optimize where I have the most leverage to grow my business, and I hope it helps you do the same.